Three officials suspended for Madanapalle fire incident in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Monday submitted a report to the State government on the fire that erupted at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office last week.
Stating that three officials — the current Revenue Divisional Officer of Madanapalle, former RDO, and senior assistant — were suspended for negligence and committing irregularities, Sisodia said, “Without any doubt, the fire incident is a case of arson.”
The Chief Secretary said he spent three days at the site of the incident to conduct an inquiry. He added the angle of electric short circuit has been ruled out. He pointed out that all 1,400 acres of dotted lands were converted into free holding and none of them were with the government, which is not the case in general.
Based on preliminary findings, he suspected a conspiracy behind the incident and explained that numerous complaints had been received by officials, who alleged that their signatures had been forged.
“When I spoke with employees in Madanapalle, including the director of power safety, and others, it seemed that the Sub-Collector’s office was deliberately set afire. The presence of seven litres of motor oil, mosquito incense sticks, the three officials working till late on the day of the incident strengthens the argument that it was a case of arson,” Sisodia maintained.
Echoing the Chief Secretary’s beliefs, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said, “A large conspiracy is behind the fire incident reported at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector office in Annamayya district. A thorough probe is underway.”
He said they have obtained certain clues from inspecting the burnt revenue records. Stating that senior assistant Gautam Teja is the prime suspect in the case, the DIG said they are taking the help of forensic experts, as directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Min: Jagan or Peddireddy, guilty won’t be spared
Later in the day, following the Chief Minister’s review meeting on the Revenue Department, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad declared that those found guilty in the Madanapalle fire incident will be brought to book irrespective of their status and stature.
“Whether it is Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (senior YSRC leader and former minister) or YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRC president and former Chief Minister), stern action will be taken against them if they are found to be involved the Madanapalle fire incident,” the Revenue Minister asserted.