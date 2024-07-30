Three officials suspended for Madanapalle fire incident in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia on Monday submitted a report to the State government on the fire that erupted at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office last week.

Stating that three officials — the current Revenue Divisional Officer of Madanapalle, former RDO, and senior assistant — were suspended for negligence and committing irregularities, Sisodia said, “Without any doubt, the fire incident is a case of arson.”

The Chief Secretary said he spent three days at the site of the incident to conduct an inquiry. He added the angle of electric short circuit has been ruled out. He pointed out that all 1,400 acres of dotted lands were converted into free holding and none of them were with the government, which is not the case in general.

Based on preliminary findings, he suspected a conspiracy behind the incident and explained that numerous complaints had been received by officials, who alleged that their signatures had been forged.

“When I spoke with employees in Madanapalle, including the director of power safety, and others, it seemed that the Sub-Collector’s office was deliberately set afire. The presence of seven litres of motor oil, mosquito incense sticks, the three officials working till late on the day of the incident strengthens the argument that it was a case of arson,” Sisodia maintained.