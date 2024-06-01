Andhra Pradesh High Court bids farewell to Justice AV Sesha Sai

VIJAYAWADA : The Full Court in the Andhra Pradesh High Court bid farewell to Justice AV Sesha Sai, who is set to retire on June 2. On the occasion, Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur hailed the services of Justice Sesha Sai. He was born to an ordinary family in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district in 1962.

He completed his graduation in Bhimavaram and completed his law from CR Reddy College in Eluru district and enrolled as an advocate in 1987.

Sesha Sai was appointed as an additional judge in the High Court of undivided Andhra Pradesh and then he was elevated as a permanent judge in 2014.

“He is the epitome of patient. Sesha Sai solved nearly 23,000 cases and served in almost all wings of the judiciary,” the Chief Justice praised. He made a particular mention of the services rendered by Justice Sesha Sai as the State Legal Services Authority executive vice chairman and also training officials of different banks.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sesha Sai thanked Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and his fellow judges, past chief justices, judges, advocates, and his staff.

He recalled how they all suffered with temporary accommodations after the High Court was bifurcated. He thanked all the advocates of Vijayawada and Guntur for their cooperation.

He said the Andhra Pradesh High Bar Association is one of the best in the country.

Though I am is demitting the office today, his spirit will always be there with the High Court.

Public Prosecutor Y Nagi Reddy, High Court Bar Association president K Chidambaram, AP High Court Bar Counsel president Dwarakanath Reddy and others also spoke.