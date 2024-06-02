Hyderabad ceases to be common capital today

VIJAYAWADA: Hyderabad will cease to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Sunday. As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad was to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh not exceeding 10 years. However, the Act was only of technical importance as Amaravati was declared the capital of the State in 2015.

The TDP, which came to power in 2014 soon after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, decided to administer the residual State from the new capital, even as blueprints for its development were being prepared. For a brief period initially, Vijayawada was made the temporary seat of administration.

In 2019, when the YSRC formed government, it proposed three capitals for decentralised administration. However, the proposal was met with resistance and legal hurdles.

Now, the fate of the capital of Andhra Pradesh is hinged on the outcome of the Assembly elections on June 4.

If YSRC retains power in the State, it will go ahead with implementing the three-capital plan with Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital. Confident of retaining power for a second term, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced that he will take oath in Visakhapatnam on June 9. On the other hand, if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance emerge victors, Amaravati will be developed as the capital city.