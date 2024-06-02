Opposition status for YSRC unlikely: Kesineni Chinni

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that 18 agencies gave an edge to the TDP-led NDA in the State in their exit polls, Vijayawada TDP MP candidate Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said going by the trends it seems to be difficult for the YSRC to even get the Opposition party status in the State Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Chinni said out of the total 21 agencies that made exit poll predictions for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections, 18 of them have predicted the formation of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

“I am confident that the TDP-led NDA will achieve better results than the exit poll predictions in the counting on June 4,” Chinni said.

“The situation is that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may not get the Leader of Opposition status, and the YSRC cannot find counting agents,” he observed. Asserting that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to become the Chief Minister of the State again, he said TDP activists and people of the State will celebrate Diwali on June 4.