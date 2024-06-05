Clean sweep marks NDA’s resurgence in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With 34 Assembly seats and five Lok Sabha segments in the Godavari districts, the alliance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded a thumping victory in the 2024 elections. From only six Assembly seats in 2019, the yellow party and its allies, have dismantled the YSRC and swept the entire region, becoming a formidable force to reckon with.

The TDP contested 13 Assembly segments, Jana Sena contested five, and BJP contested one in the erstwhile East Godavari districts, winning all of them with comfortable majorities. Similarly, in the erstwhile West Godavari district, the electorate has given a clear mandate as the tripartite alliance raced towards victory in all fifteen Assembly seats, with the TDP winning 10 and Jana Sena five.

Several factors have contributed to the electoral upheaval. The YSRC government’s liquor policy, failure to consolidate the upper caste community voters, especially of the Kapu community, and a significant shift in the vote share of majority BC communities, have tilted the scales towards the NDA in all 34 Assembly and five Lok Sabha segments.

Interestingly, the NDA successfully made a comeback in all five Lok Sabha segments in the Godavari region. Notably, BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari clinched the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, and Jana Sena’s Uday Srinivas Tangella and TDP’s Ganti Harish have won from the Kakinada and Amalapuram Parliamentary segments, further solidifying the hold of NDA in the region. The outcome of the election results in the Godavari region has a significant impact on State politics. Over the years, the voters of the Godavari region have consistently sided with one party in every election, giving a clear mandate and shaping the State government. The Assembly victories in the Godavari belt have always been a deciding factor in the formation of the government in the State.

