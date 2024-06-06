Fearing backlash, YSRC may cosy up with NDA

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC seems to be worried over some of its newly elected members may cross the fence.

According to highly placed sources, even before the party recovered from the shocking defeat, there are murmurs that at least four to six newly elected MLAs may shift loyalties. These members are said to be planning to send feelers to the rival camp about their intentions.

In such a scenario, the YSRC finds itself in a precarious situation, and the party leaders of the view that cosying up with the NDA is a better option. The YSRC’s advantage is its strength in the Upper House.

It has a strength of 11 Rajya Sabha members, which will be key to the NDA to pass bills. The TDP, on the other hand, does not have a single member in the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, by extending support to the NDA, the YSRC can well prevent the possibility of TDP taking any punitive action against the party leaders.

The YSRC government had registered cases against former TDP ministers, MLAs, ex-MLAs and ex-MLCs during its five year tenure, and is said to be fearing a backlash from the TDP now.

Not just registering cases, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was jailed in the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, which received criticism from not just the TDP, but also from the BJP and JSP, now the allies of TDP.

The YSRC has two options, one supporting the NDA, or it can ‘send’ its Rajya Sabha members to the BJP fold, like what the TDP had done post 2019 elections, sources said.