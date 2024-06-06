‘Kilkari’ to improve maternal & child health

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has made significant strides in improving maternal and child health through Kilkari and Mobile Academy programmes.

Being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), these initiatives are transforming healthcare delivery by providing vital information and training to new mothers and healthcare workers.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and ARMMAN took the initiative to implement Kilkari, an IVR-based mobile health service designed to deliver free, weekly, and time-appropriate audio messages about pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare directly to families’ mobile phones.

The service spans from the fourth month of pregnancy until the child is one-year-old, comprising 72 messages aimed at enhancing knowledge, shifting attitudes, and building self-efficacy among pregnant women, new mothers, and their families.

The process begins when a pregnant woman or mother of the child registers her pregnancy with an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) or Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). Once her data is entered into the Reproductive Child Health (RCH) database, she automatically begins receiving Kilkari messages. As of February 8, Kilkari is live in 20 States and UTs, with over 40 million subscribers and more than 515 million minutes of content heard.

Speaking to TNIE, K Indira from Kovvada village in Govindapuram PHC of Vizianagaram district said, “Receiving Kilkari messages has been a blessing for me and my family. The information is timely and has greatly helped me take better care of my child. I feel more confident and informed about my health and my baby’s needs.”

Various measures have been adopted to enhance the impact of Kilkari, including integrating Kilkari information into the Maternal and Child Protection (MCP) card, distributing recorded audio/video messages to health facilities, posters exhibited in the facilities and Anganwadi centres and conducting wall painting activities in five districts.