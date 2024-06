VIJAYAWADA: After securing a landslide win in Andhra Pradesh the challenge at TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s hand now is the distribution of portfolios among alliance partners — BJP and JSP.

With the TDP-led NDA winning 164 of the total 175 Assembly seats and sweeping eight of the 13 erstwhile districts in the State, formation of the State Cabinet will not be a cakewalk. Of the 164, the TDP on its own won 135 seats. Besides the Chief Minister, as many as 25 MLAs/MLCs could be inducted into the Cabinet. The tally also includes the Speaker.

Additionally, it may be pointed out that the winners belong to an array of politically dominant castes, including Kamma, Kapu and Reddy. Several MLAs were also elected from BC, SC and ST categories. Hence, ensuring caste and regional balances is expected to be a tough task.

In case the yellow party allocates four to five Cabinet berths to JSP and BJP, 20-21 Ministerial posts will be left for the TDP, a senior leader observed. As TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet, the party will have to follow social and regional equations in accommodating remaining leaders, he said.

Predicting that the Cabinet will have both senior leaders and youth, he said as almost all the leaders, who served as ministers between 2014-19, have been elected this time, it is natural for them to aspire Cabinet berths, complicating things further.

According to sources, TDP president K Atchannaidu may not get the Minister post, if his nephew K Ram Mohan Naidu is inducted into the Union Cabinet. In such a scenario, Koona Ravi Kumar will be the front runner for a berth in the State Cabinet from Srikakulam district.

From Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, K Kala Venkata Rao and Ch Ayyannapatrudu may be given preference, given their seniority. Vangalapudi Anitha and Gummadi Sandhyarani may also be considered.