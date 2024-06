KAKINADA: Differences between the TDP and the Jana Sena Party came to the fore in Pithapuram late Friday night with the attack on TDP leader and former MLA SVSN Varma allegedly by JSP activists.

As part of the tripartite alliance, the JSP contested the Pithapuram Assembly seat. Varma, though reluctant initially, supported the candidature of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan leading to the latter’s thumping victory.

According to Varma, the TDP had suspended nearly 35-40 activists for their bad character, who later on joined the JSP before the elections. “Since then, they have been attacking TDP activists,” he said and also alleged that they were behind the attack on film actor Varun Tej during his campaign in Pithapuram in support of Pawan Kalyan.

Varma, who met Kakinada district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar on Saturday demanding action against the attackers, said he went to Vannepudi village in Gollaprolu mandal to invite YSRC leader Kandha Subrahmanyam into the party fold when he was attacked.

Varma said the JSP activists reached there and questioned his followers as to why they were meeting YSRC leaders, who worked against the JSP during the elections.

The alleged JSP activists attacked Varma’s car with bricks and stones. Five persons suffered minor injuries in the attack, and Varma’s car was damaged. Varma’s followers staged a dharna on the highway in front of the police station demanding action against the attackers.

Meanwhile, Varma and his supporters demanded action against the culprits or they would enforce a bandh in Pithapuram.