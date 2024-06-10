Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma rises to Central Minister from councillor

VIJAYAWADA : Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma (BJP Varma) rose from a councillor of Bhimavaram municipality to a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet. He is highly educated with M.A, M.Li.Sc and B.L degrees. Hailing from the Kshatriya community, he served as the floor leader of the party in Bhimavaram municipality, and also the standing panel chairman.

In the party, he worked in various capacities, including BJYM district president, BJP Bhimavaram town president, West Godavari district general secretary, president, Narasapuram parliamentary constituency convenor, national council member, and State secretary. Currently, he is BJP State secretary. After contesting unsuccessfully in 2009, he won from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency this time with a huge majority.

Varma is into shrimp farming and real estate business for the past few decades. While serving as the district BJP president, he presided over Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Bhimavaram in 2014. He also worked as the convenor of Alluri Sitarama Raju 125th birth anniversary celebrations Utsav Committee.

Narendra Modi participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of the revolutionary freedom fighter at Bhimavaram on July 4, 2022.