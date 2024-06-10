De-addiction centre at Ruia treats 6,000 patients in four years

TIRUPATI : The de-addiction centre on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital has successfully treated more than 6,000 individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction since its inception on May 26, 2020. The centre boasts an inpatient wing with a capacity of 15 and a dedicated staff of 10.

The 21-day treatment regimen offered at the centre has proven to be highly effective, typically involving seven to eight counselling sessions to help addicts overcome their dependencies.

The centre’s multifaceted approach includes individual and group counselling, group therapy, group activities, awareness programmes, and continuous follow-up of patients after discharge. The centre also conducts a group therapy programme on the 15th of every month, further supporting the ongoing rehabilitation of patients. To inspire and motivate recovering addicts, documentaries on the life stories of reformed individuals are regularly screened at the centre.