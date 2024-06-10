YS family’s dominance on Kadapa ends, several MLAs vie for Cabinet berths

KADAPA : The TDP-led NDA’s overwhelming triumph, winning seven out of 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district, marks the end of the YS family’s two-decade dominance.

As TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is getting ready to take oath as Chief Minister of the State on June 12, speculation is rife about allotment of Cabinet berths for Kadapa. The TDP leadership may meticulously choose candidates for the ministerial posts to ensure the party’s continued resurgence in the district.

The absence of influential leaders like the late former ministers P Siva Reddy and Bijivemula Veera Reddy in the TDP had previously weakened its ability to challenge the YS family’s dominance.

Historically, under the leadership of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004 and 2009, and later under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’ leadership in 2014 and 2019, the TDP suffered crushing defeats in Kadapa district.

However, this election results have rejuvenated the TDP. The tripartite alliance won Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, Kamalapuram, Railway Koduru and Rayachoti Assembly seats, while the YSRC managed to retain Pulivendula, Rajampet and Badvel.

Now, the contenders for ministerial posts include the newly-elected MLAs and an MLC.

N Varadarajulu Reddy from Proddatur, a six-time MLA in his 80s, is said to be seeking a Cabinet as a possible last stint.