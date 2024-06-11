After defeat in LS polls, Kesineni Srinivas quits politics

VIJAYAWADA: After losing the Lok Sabha election, former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Monday announced his retirement from active politics.

He won from Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment on TDP ticket in 2004 and 2019. Before the 2024 elections, differences cropped up with the TDP leadership, and he slowly distanced himself from the party.

A few days before the elections, Nani quit the TDP and joined the YSRC. He contested Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, and the TDP fielded his brother Kesineni Sivanath against him, and the latter won the election with more than 2.82 lakh votes majority.

On Monday, Nani posted on X, “After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to step away from politics and conclude my political journey.’’ He further added that serving the people of Vijayawada as an MP for two terms has been an incredible honour. “The resilience and determination of the people of Vijayawada have been my inspiration, and I am thankful for their unwavering support.’’

He added, “Although I am stepping away from the political arena, my commitment to Vijayawada remains strong. I will continue to support and advocate for the betterment of Vijayawada in any way I can. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported me in my political journey. As I move on to the next chapter, I carry with me cherished memories and invaluable experiences. I wish the new representatives all the best in striving for the development and prosperity of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.’’