New logo for Andhra Premier League Season 3 unveiled, tourney from June 30

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ahead of the tournament’s commencement on June 30 in Kadapa, the new logo for the Andhra Premier League was unveiled by prominent cricketers KS Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ricky Bhui in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

With six teams, 19 matches, and 120 players, the Andhra Premier League is scheduled to run from June 30 to July 13. Kadapa will host seven matches, while Visakhapatnam will host 12 matches. Organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), the APL aims to provide a platform for Andhra players to showcase their skills at the regional level and gain exposure.

During the event in Visakhapatnam, the APL Governing Council introduced the tournament campaign ‘Mana Andhra Mana APL’ along with the new logo and the final schedule of matches.

Speaking at the event, ACA Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy expressed confidence in the success of APL Season 3 and its ability to support aspiring cricketers in reaching higher levels of the sport.

Players KS Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ricky Bhui shared their enthusiasm for participating in APL Season 3. They acknowledged the tournament as a stepping stone for aspiring cricketers and appreciated the support provided by the ACA in terms of facilities and equipment.

A mini-auction held in Vizag in May saw the selection of 120 players, including seven rising stars, out of 451 players auctioned. All matches of the APL 2024 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports First, and Fancode, aiming to reach a wider audience.