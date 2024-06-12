Chandrababu Naidu stops his convoy to meet woman admirer

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister-elect N Chandrababu Naidu stopped his convoy, and spoke to a woman, who came from Madanapalli to Vijayawada, to see him. After the end of the NDA Legislature Party meeting held at a private function hall in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Naidu was on his way to Undavalli residence. He saw the woman named Nandini running after the convoy just to catch the glimpse of Naidu.

He immediately stopped the convoy, and spoke to Nandini, who expressed her heartfelt admiration for Naidu and congratulated him for his landslide victory in the elections.

Nandini told Naidu that she wanted to see him once despite suffering from fever, and tried to take the blessings from him by touching his feet, for which he refused politely.

Moved by her admiration, Naidu warmly greeted Nandini, took a photo with her, and further instructed TDP leaders to provide her with medical aid.