VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took charge at the State secretariat at 4.41 pm on Thursday. Soon after, he signed five files related to the key promises made to the people during the elections. The 74-year-old signed the files in the presence of the beneficiaries. However, an announcement on the allocation of portfolios is yet to be made.

As promised, his first signature was for releasing a notification to conduct a mega DSC exam for recruiting 16,347 teachers. The second file he approved was to abolish the controversial AP Land Titling Act, brought by the previous YSRC regime. He also cleared the file for hiking monthly social security pensions to Rs 4,000 from the existing Rs 3,000. Additionally, he signed files to re-establish Anna Canteens and to conduct a skill census. Accusing the previous YSRC government of not filling even a single post through DSC, Naidu said the youth were not only deprived of government jobs as notifications were not released, but they also could not get private jobs because no industries were established.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has the highest unemployment rate of 24% in the country, the Chief Minister said the NDA government decided to clear the DSC file on priority as several youth had raised concerns over unemployment.

While signing the file to abolish the Land Titling Act, Naidu said his government decided after noting that there were several issues in the law. Further, he alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intended to tamper with land records with the help of his henchmen and also made settlements.

State Cabinet likely to meet on June 18

The State Cabinet is likely to meet on June 18. Subsequently, Assembly sessions may commence on June 19. After the swearing-in of MLAs, the House is likely to approve the Budget & repeal of AP Land Titling Act

Pawan Kalyan congratulates Naidu

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan took to X & congratulated the CM. “The NDA will rule with welfare and development as two eyes. The first steps have been taken to revive the state of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.