VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the NDA government in the State is still in its honeymoon period, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the party will give some time to the new regime before taking to the streets.

Addressing YSRC MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) at his camp office, the former chief minister urged them to maintain morale despite recent electoral setbacks.

Speaking of the challenges faced by the party, Jagan compared the current phase to an interval in a movie, asserting that their past achievements and credibility would pave way for their resurgence in due time.

Jagan called on the MLCs to play an active role in the Legislative Council, emphasizing the significance of their position amidst ongoing political challenges.

He also encouraged them to uphold moral values even amidst adversity and to continue standing strongly by the people.

Stating that the current political scenario at the Centre is unprecedented, Jagan said, “With the BJP confined to just 240 seats in the Lok Sabha, the TDP holds a significant position in the NDA coalition due to its strong performance in the State.”

He opined that despite the pivotal position, Naidu’s failure to demand Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh marks a misstep.

“If Special Status is not pursued even under these circumstances, the youth of the State will not forgive him. Had we been in power, aid under welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, and Matsyakara Bharosa would have already been released on schedule. Now, uncertainty looms over their implementation. The consequences of these missteps will soon become evident,” the YSRC chief said. “Until consequences of the government’s missteps emerge, we must maintain our resolve and continue to stand with the people to carry this struggle forward,” he told the MLCs.

Further, Jagan asserted that he is ready to take up another ‘Padayatra’ in the State. Citing his previous experience of walking across the State for 14 months, he said he is still young and capable of doing it all over again.

Elaborating on the achievements of the previous YSRC government, Jagan highlighted that they fulfilled 99% of the promises outlined in their manifesto.

Jagan’s focus on credibility

Further, he pointed out that financial assistance amounting to Rs 2.7 lakh crore was disbursed without corruption. He reiterated the party’s adherence to transparency by annually releasing a calendar detailing the implementation of promised schemes.

Despite recent electoral outcomes not favouring the party, he stressed that the YSRC government’s initiatives had earned widespread public appreciation and trust prior to elections. The YSRC chief emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity and credibility, even in opposition.