PM Surya Ghar Yojana gains traction in Nellore

NELLORE : Designed to promote utilisation of solar energy to further reduce electricity costs of the general public, ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana’ is evoking a positive response in Nellore district. To date, as many as 3,261 residents have registered for the scheme, with 530 consumers from Nellore city enrolling online for solar panels.

Residents of Nellore have shown great enthusiasm for the scheme, recognising its potential to save money and contribute to environmental conservation. The online registration process has made it convenient for households to participate, further boosting engagement.

The scheme promotes the installation of solar panels on residential rooftops. By generating electricity from solar energy, households can reduce their dependence on traditional power sources and lower their monthly electricity bills. In addition to this, the government provides subsidies and financial assistance to make solar panel installation more affordable, aligning with India’s goal to increase renewable energy production and reduce carbon emissions.

In rural areas, the electricity department is conducting awareness campaigns about the benefits and process of installing rooftop solar systems. A typical 1-kilowatt system, consisting of 3-4 panels each measuring 1 metre in width and 16 metres in height, requires around 10 square metres of roof space. The cost for such a system ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, with a subsidy of Rs 30,000 provided.

The scheme also aims to provide 300 units of free electricity per month and an annual income of Rs 15,000 to 100 million households. This initiative encourages households to generate electricity for personal use and sell any surplus to power distribution companies.

“The scheme launched by the Prime Minister is extremely beneficial for electricity consumers. We urge all consumers to come forward and register online to take advantage of this consumer-friendly initiative. The registration process is simple and can be completed online with ease,” said a senior official from Transco.