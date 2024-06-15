Vijayawada Psychiatrists Association felicitates Suddala Ashok

VIJAYAWADA : The Vijayawada Psychiatrists Association felicitated noted film lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja on Friday at a hotel.

The event was chaired by Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, the Director of Indla’s Hospitals and a noted psychiatrist, who introduced Ashok Teja to the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Teja said that he has written nearly 2,200 songs for various films and authored 16 books. He claimed to be the Ekalavya Sishya of Jnanpith Awardee Dr C Narayana Reddy. He also informed the gathering that his father had changed their surname to their village name, ‘Suddala’, a tradition he followed.

Ashok Teja recalled that his lyrics ‘Komma Uyyalo, Komuram Bheemudo’ from the movie RRR, and songs in ‘Osey Ramulamma,’ ‘Ninne Pelladatha’, and ‘Fidha’ were well-received by Telugu movie lovers. He also mentioned that his lyric ‘Nenu Saitham’ in the movie ‘Tagore’, starring Chiranjeevi, won the National Best Song award.