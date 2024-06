POLAVARAM (ELURU DISTRICT): The Polavaram project is a case study on how wilful and ignorant decisions can adversely impact the larger interests of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said following his field visit to the irrigation project site on Monday. This is Naidu’s first visit to the Polavaram project after becoming Chief Minister.

Expressing dismay over the devastation caused to the Polavaram project, Naidu said given the extent of damage, it is uncertain as to how much time and money would have to be spent to complete the project.

Deeming former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unfit of being in politics, the 74-year-old said, “It is saddening to see so much effort and so much of taxpayers money wasted just because of an ignorant and willful decision taken by the previous government.”

The previous YSRC regime went ahead with changing executing agencies even after being advised against such a move by the Central Water Commission and Ministry of Jal Shakti, he pointed out.

“Had the earlier executing agencies been continued, the project would have been completed by 2020. These agencies could have also been held responsible for any lapses that might have emerged,” Naidu said. He remarked that changing agencies and transferring experienced officials during the execution of crucial works pertaining to the upper cofferdam created a gap in the project, which proved fatal during the floods in 2019 and 2020.

“The gap in the upper cofferdam was to be filled before the flood season. However, due to change in agencies and officials, no work was done. In the subsequent floods, about 35% of the diaphragm wall was badly damaged at four different places. Even stability of the upper cofferdam is doubtful given the leakages observed,” he added.