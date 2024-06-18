Ex-Minister Sidda Raghava Rao resigns from YSRC

ONGOLE: In a setback to the YSRC in Prakasam district, senior leader and former minister Siddha Raghava Rao resigned from the party on Monday, citing personal reasons.

The 67-year-old businessman-turned-politician submitted the resignation letter to the party high command and announced his decision in a press statement.

Sources said Siddha Raghava Rao will take a decision on his future course of action in the days to come. He is most likely to join the Telugu Desam Party, they added.

A native of Chimakurthy town, Sidda Raghava Rao is a well-known leader from the Vysya community. Recognised for his charitable work, Rao’s political career began in 2014 when he was elected as Darsi MLA on a TDP ticket. He was inducted into Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet as Minister for Transport, Roads and Buildings.

He unsuccessfully contested the Ongole MP seat in 2019. Subsequently, he joined the YSRC in 2020. His son Sidda Sudheer Kumar, also a businessman, was appointed as the TTD Board member in 2023. Rao developed a good rapport with all leaders in the State irrespective of their political affiliation.

The former minister had expressed his desire to contest the election from the Darsi Assembly seat. However, the YSRC leadership advised him to contest from Addanki, Markapur or Ongole Assembly constituencies.

The Sidda family denied the proposal and subsequently began keeping distance from active politics.