Private road near former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house thrown open to public

GUNTUR: The private road near former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house, which has been troubling the locals, was thrown open to the public by the new State government.

While Jagan was the CM, a road that stretched 1.5 km, connecting Seethanagaram and Revendrapadu was closed to the public citing the reason that it circumspect the CM’s residence. This road was blocked with police barricades and often used only by the then CM.

But with Jagan losing the CM status and with the onset of the new TDP government, this 1.5-km long road has been opened to the public. The police barricades in the area were removed on Sunday evening and public access has been granted. The locals are pleased with this as their commute got 1.5 km shorter with this road clearance.