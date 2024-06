VIJAYAWADA: Rajahmundry railway station is all set to be developed with a cost of Rs 250 crore and would be equipped with facilities to cater the growing needs of the region. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the Rajahmundry Station Redevelopment Project and announced a comprehensive plan.

The station is currently handling 86 halting, three originating, and three terminating trains daily and will be upgraded to meet the growing demands of the region. The redeveloped station will be designed to cater to the projected footfall of 9,533 people per hour and 95,328 people per day by 2071-72, making it a world-class transportation hub, a statement issued by the South Central Railways read.

The project is part of the SCR zone’s efforts to modernise and upgrade its infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the region.

The redevelopment plan includes an iconic station building with facilities to cater the needs of people for another 50 years, a spacious concourse/roof plaza connecting the terminal building, platforms having all essential facilities, including food court, retails, ATM, One Station One Product stalls, play zone for kids, pharmacy etc. The plan also includes integration of both sides of the city (station building on both sides of the tracks), and facilities for Divyangjan (physically-challenged) and senior citizens.