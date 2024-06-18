TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao told to act as link between TDP, government

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested the newly appointed TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao to act as a bridge between the party and the government.

Stating that a big responsibility was kept on his shoulders in recognition of his services and efforts in strengthening the party in the past five years when the TDP was in the Opposition, Naidu wanted him to focus on adding more youth into the party fold. Palla called on Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Monday and thanked him for entrusting the responsibility.

Assuring to extend all the required support in his capacity as the party national president and as the Chief Minister, Naidu told Palla to resume the party membership drive from next month. He also said that the activists worked for the party will be rewarded with the nominated posts, which will be filled soon.

Later, Palla called on party general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. Underscoring the need for taking measures to do justice to every activist and leader working for the party, Lokesh said that a better system will be arranged in the party headquarters to ensure the availability of ministers to the party activists at least once in a month.

Palla said that he would keep relentless efforts for strengthening the party more by taking the suggestions of seniors and inducting the young blood into the party.