Challenges hamper National Kamdhenu Breeding Centre's progress in Nellore

NELLORE: The National Kamdhenu Breeding Centre, which is set up to enhance cattle wealth in the district, is facing several challenges despite a promising start with an outlay of Rs 25 crore.

Established in 2015 on over 506 acres in Kondapuram mandal, the centre is intended to breed indigenous and improved cattle. Initially, the project set out to study 25 different cattle breeds from across the country. However, research is currently being conducted on only 17 species due to inadequate facilities and equipment, stalling advanced research efforts.

Although the construction of animal sheds, staff quarters, and other essential buildings at the new animal shelter site has been completed, the project is grappling with severe water supply problems. This shortage is jeopardising its plans to accommodate an increased animal population.

The original plan was to bring water from the Rallapadu reservoir through a 126-km long pipeline at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore. However, limited funds have allowed for only 6 km of the pipeline to be laid.

Facing objections from farmers, authorities shifted their focus to sourcing water from Marrigunte Lake. Unfortunately, during the previous YSRC government’s tenure, contractors were hesitant to undertake the work due to payment concerns, leaving the project in a difficult position. “Regrettably, ongoing research endeavours have yielded a success rate of merely 10%. The current situation is adversely affecting the ability to generate superior cattle breeds,” said an official.