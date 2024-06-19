Tribal villages struggle without power for days in Mentada Mandal, Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: The people in several tribal habitations in Mentada mandal in the district are going through an agonizing ordeal with the recent gales disrupting the power supply.
The villages Kondalingalavalasa, Konda Mamidivalasa, Gajam Guddivalasa, Pulletavalasa, Mulapadu, and Guvvaladeppu have plunged into darkness. As there is no power supply, the people also face difficulty drinking water. On top of this, at night swarms of mosquitoes attack them. Then there is a constant threat of snakes finding their way into their houses.
The APEPDCL officials failed to restore the power supply even to Mandal Revenue Office (MRO), Saluru as a result of which the office remained “powerless” for the last three days. The people who visit the office for their official work have been facing difficulties with disruption in power supply.
At least 20 villages are facing power outages. Though the APEPDCL officials tried to restore power supply by erecting new poles, heavy downpour on Saturday and Sunday have brought the situation back to square one.
The people in Kondalingalavalasa, Konda Mamidivalasa, Gajam Guddivalasa, Pulletavalasa, Mulapadu, and Guvvaladeppu villagers are suffering silently power with power supply remaining disrupted.
The APEPDCL officials restored power supply after the residents of Dandigam in Saluru Municipality limits staged a dharna. However, the APEPDCL officials are yet to restore the power supply to the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO), Salur.
Speaking to TNIE, S Laxmi of Konda Mamidivalasa under Mentada Mandal said, “We lost power supply on Friday due to the heavy rains. The officials did not restore the power supply so far. We have no drinking water because there is no power supply. We have lodged complaints on toll-free number several times but in vain.”
Shivakumar, DE, APEPDCL, Gajapathinagaram said, “The gales have uprooted at least 40 electrical poles. We have immediately launched restoration works. However, the continuous rains caused some dislocation. We have restored power supply to all villages except to a few on hill slopes at higher altitudes. I hope the remaining restoration works also will be completed by Wednesday.”