Tribal villages struggle without power for days in Mentada Mandal, Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: The people in several tribal habitations in Mentada mandal in the district are going through an agonizing ordeal with the recent gales disrupting the power supply.

The villages Kondalingalavalasa, Konda Mamidivalasa, Gajam Guddivalasa, Pulletavalasa, Mulapadu, and Guvvaladeppu have plunged into darkness. As there is no power supply, the people also face difficulty drinking water. On top of this, at night swarms of mosquitoes attack them. Then there is a constant threat of snakes finding their way into their houses.

The APEPDCL officials failed to restore the power supply even to Mandal Revenue Office (MRO), Saluru as a result of which the office remained “powerless” for the last three days. The people who visit the office for their official work have been facing difficulties with disruption in power supply.

At least 20 villages are facing power outages. Though the APEPDCL officials tried to restore power supply by erecting new poles, heavy downpour on Saturday and Sunday have brought the situation back to square one.