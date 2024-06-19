Vijayawada intermediate results: 59% pass rate in IPASE supplementary exams

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) announced the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for the second year on Wednesday.

A total of 1,27,190 students appeared for the exams, including both Vocational and General streams. Among them, 74,868 students passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 59 per cent. In the General stream of IPASE MAY 2024, boys had a pass rate of nearly 59 per cent, with 38,075 out of 63,595 passing, while girls had a pass rate of 58 per cent, with 29,995 out of 51,724 passing.

Addressing a press conference at the BIE headquarters on Tuesday, Intermediate examinations controller VV Subba Rao declared the results, reporting that in total 3,74,598 candidates ie. 87 per cent of general students passed the exam, while 29,798 candidates ie. 84 per cent of vocational students cleared the examination. These figures include both the public examinations held in March and the advanced supplementary examinations held in May.

Parvathipuram district topped the supplementary exams in the general category with an 84 per cent pass rate, followed by Alluri Sitharama Raju district at 81 per cent and Palnadu district at 74 per cent. West Godavari district recorded the lowest pass rate at 41 per cent.