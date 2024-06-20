Andhra Pradesh: Keshav urges Butchaiah to be Pro-Tem Speaker

VIJAYAWADA : After taking charge on Wednesday, Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav is learnt to have made a phone call to TDP senior leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary urging him to act as the Pro-Tem Speaker for the two-day Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session from June 21.

The newly-elected MLAs will take oath on the first day, and the election of the Speaker will be held on June 22. Former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, who got elected from Narsipatnam, is likely to be the Assembly Speaker.

Prior to taking the charge, Keshav offered tributes to TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao at the TDLP office.

Keshav aspired for meaningful debates with regard to the State development and people’s welfare in the ensuing Assembly session.

He made his first signature on the file related to the arrangements for the Assembly session. The Chandrababu Naidu government will provide transparent governance, besides being accountable to the people of the State, he said.

Keshav hoped that former Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Assembly Session, and speak on people’s issues.