Andhra Pradesh: Provide drinking water to every household, says Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Mining and Excise Kollu Ravindra instructed the officials to fulfil the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by providing fresh drinking water through taps to every household. He, along with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, held a review meeting with officials in Machilipatnam on Wednesday to discuss ongoing projects.

During the meeting, irrigation officials informed the minister that proposals amounting to Rs 55 crore had been sent to higher officials for 245 works, including desilting canals, in the district. Of these, 63 works were proposed with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore in Machilipatnam.

The minister instructed officials from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for setting up drinking water ponds in villages and to ensure drinking water tap connections are provided to every house. He emphasised that no farmer should suffer from a lack of seeds and fertilisers and requested officials to submit an indent as early as possible to address stock issues. He also inquired about the support on investment amount provided to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Regarding the progress of the Bandar port works, officials explained that the project is underway with a target to complete the first phase by October 2025.

The minister also instructed officials to take measures to supply drinking water in the city and towns, to establish Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in Polatitippa, Kona, and Buddhala villages of Bandar mandal, and to start services in Urban Health Centers (UHCs) located in Sarada Nagar and Railpet in the city. Additionally, he directed efforts to improve sanitation in Machilipatnam city and to ensure a 24-hour electricity supply in villages.