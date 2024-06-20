Disha police stations will be renamed, says HM Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA : Payakaraopeta MLA Vangalapudi Anitha took charge as the Minister for Home Affairs and Disaster Management in Block-II of the State Secretariat on Wednesday. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and other IPS officers greeted her on assumption of office.

Speaking to the media later, Anitha reiterated that ensuring the safety of women and effective maintenance of law and order are her top priorities.

Alleging that the previous YSRC regime utterly failed to curb the usage of ganja and narcotic substances, the Home Minister said the government is planning to constitute a special task force to tackle the ganja menace “Strict instructions have been given to officials to act tough against ganja smuggling and consumption irrespective of the background and political affiliation of those involved in it,” she said.

She revealed that the name of Disha police stations will be changed in the coming days and the police officials who worked as per the diktats of YSRC will be punished as per law.

“Though the Disha Act has not come into force, the previous YSRC regime set up Disha police stations, and they will be converted into Mahila police stations. All the problems of police personnel will be solved at the earliest, besides improving facilities in police stations,” she added.