Tribals forced to walk 2 Km to fetch water from well in Andhra Pradesh

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM : Amid a water crisis in the area, tribals of Dandu Suraguda village in Kurupam Mandal have been walking 2 km to fetch water from a temporary well dug in the district.

Despite having four borewells, dwindling groundwater levels have forced the tribals to embark on a journey carrying vessels filled with water, mostly murky, resulting in fatigue and illness. Dandu Suraguda village has a population of 575. After several appeals, the government has dug a borewell and set up an overhead water tank to cater the water needs of the residents. However, the facility has not lasted long due to frequent repairs. With no other option, the villagers with the help of an NGO had dug three more borewells, of them only one is functioning now.

“Even after taking the issue to the notice of ITDA officials and local leaders, no concrete efforts were made to resolve the issue. Fed up with the government’s apathy, the tribals pooled around Rs 10,000 and dug a temporary well themselves near a stream which is 2 km away from the hamlet. Since then the tribals, including women, have been braving the terrain, carrying water-filled vessels on top of their heads daily to meet their necessities,” Biddi Santosh Kumar, a resident of Dandu Suraguda, told TNIE.