YSRC regime denied housing for poor, says Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy accused the previous YSRC regime of doing gross injustice to the poor people without completing the construction of houses sanctioned for them.
Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Kolusu said the YSRC government was only able to complete the construction of 6.8 lakh houses out of the total 20.6 lakhs sanctioned for the State from 2019 to 24. The YSRC, which claimed to be the pro-poor government, had not even started the works of 5 lakh houses, he revealed.
The unit value of each house, which was Rs 2.5 lakh from 2014 to 2019, was reduced to Rs 1.80 lakh by the YSRC regime. The previous government had also misused the public money by acquiring unsuitable lands for housing. It wasted crores of Rupees public money by acquiring burial grounds, hilly areas and other such places, which are not fit for construction of houses. An inquiry will be conducted into acquisition of unsuitable lands for housing by the previous regime. Based on the inquiry report, action will be initiated against those who were responsible for the misuse of public funds, he said.
Kolusu also alleged that the previous government neglected the hand over TIDCO houses, which were almost completed during 2014-19 to beneficiaries.
Disclosing that the YSRC regime diverted Rs 2,091 crore from the total Rs 18,173 crore released by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), he said it failed to give the State’s share of Rs 1,306 crore for it. As the YSRC government failed to credit a total of Rs 4,219 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation, the Centre levied a fine of Rs 28 crore (7%) on the State.
Alleging that the previous government failed to develop basic infrastructure in the housing layouts, the Housing Minister said the NDA government will focus on completing the construction of houses sanctioned for the poor by seeking support from the Centre.