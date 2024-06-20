YSRC regime denied housing for poor, says Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy accused the previous YSRC regime of doing gross injustice to the poor people without completing the construction of houses sanctioned for them.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Kolusu said the YSRC government was only able to complete the construction of 6.8 lakh houses out of the total 20.6 lakhs sanctioned for the State from 2019 to 24. The YSRC, which claimed to be the pro-poor government, had not even started the works of 5 lakh houses, he revealed.

The unit value of each house, which was Rs 2.5 lakh from 2014 to 2019, was reduced to Rs 1.80 lakh by the YSRC regime. The previous government had also misused the public money by acquiring unsuitable lands for housing. It wasted crores of Rupees public money by acquiring burial grounds, hilly areas and other such places, which are not fit for construction of houses. An inquiry will be conducted into acquisition of unsuitable lands for housing by the previous regime. Based on the inquiry report, action will be initiated against those who were responsible for the misuse of public funds, he said.