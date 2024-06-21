Andhra Tourism Minister Durgesh pledges state's transformation into premier tourist hub

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh assumed charge in his chambers at the State Secretariat on Thursday. He vowed to make the State, which is richly endowed with nature’s beauty, one of the most sought-after tourism destinations.

He signed the first file related to the purchase of 10 tourism boats at a cost of Rs 2.31 crore. Stating that the State has several picturesque locations, which are suitable for film shooting, and it also has ample resources for the development of film industry, he said, “There are several places that are suitable for the construction of studios. After improving basic infrastructure, we will invite film producers to come to Andhra Pradesh,” he explained.

Earlier in the day, Durgesh met Megastar Chiranjeevi on the sets ‘Vishwambhara’ in Hyderabad. Taking to the social media platform X, Chiranjeevi congratulated Durgesh.