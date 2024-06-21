Minister Nara Lokesh initiates overhaul of education system in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh has created a roadmap to strengthen the education system in State much before he took charge as the Minister.

He focussed on the problems being faced by the poor students before assuming charge at the State Secretariat and conducted a meeting with the senior officials of the Education Department on June 15 at his residence. When the officials informed Lokesh that textbooks were not being supplied to the Intermediate students of the government colleges, Lokesh asked how the students can pursue their studies without the textbooks ad immediately ordered the officers to take measures to supply not only the textbooks and notebooks but also other necessary material to the students.

When the officials informed Lokesh that the total expenditure for supplying the textbooks, notebooks and other material would be about `33 crore, the Minister asked them not to bother about the expenditure but to initiate immediate measures to supply all the material to the students. Lokesh even took measures to issue the necessary GO within three days and now measures are being initiated to supply the books on a war footing basis.

Lokesh, who came to know how the lives of the youth is getting destroyed with drug abuse, particularly on the campuses of schools, colleges and universities, is making preparations to form a joint action committee which will take steps to end the drug abuse on the campuses of educational institutions.

On learning that the previous government has not released funds for basic amenities in the government schools and colleges, Lokesh directed the officials to take steps to provide all basic facilities to the students and that the process should be completed in one year.