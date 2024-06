VIJAYAWADA : On November 19, 2021, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had vowed to re-enter the Assembly only after becoming the Chief Minister of the State. On Friday, the 74-year-old stepped into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly as Chief Minister with the support of 135 TDP, 21 JSP and eight BJP MLAs.

Naidu, who bowed down and touched the threshold before entering the House after two-and-a-half-years, had walked out of the Assembly in 2021 in protest against the alleged objectionable remarks made by the then ruling YSRC leaders against his family members. Terming the house a ‘Kourava Sabha’, he had vowed to return to the Assembly only as Chief Minister.

Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to 172 of the total 175 legislators. The remaining three MLAs (all from TDP) — Pithani Satyanarayana (Achanta), Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kakinada City), GV Anjaneyulu (Vinukonda) — will take oath on Saturday.

While the Assembly session began at 9.46 am, YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived around 10.17 am. Within a few minutes, he was administered the oath as a member of the House. Following this, he greeted his fellow legislators and Leader of the House Chandrababu Naidu with a Namaste. They responded in the same manner.

Jagan, who seemed to be emotional while taking the oath, read out his name as Jagan Mohan at first. However, he corrected himself and read his full name as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Soon after, he greeted the Pro-tem Speaker and left the House. Earlier, the former chief minister held a meeting with YSRC MLAs in his chamber.