YSRC MPs ready to join BJP, claims Jammalamadugu BJP MLA Adinarayana

VIJAYAWADA : Jammalamadugu BJP MLA C Adinarayana Reddy on Friday claimed that all the YSRC MPs, except Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, are ready to join the BJP if the saffron party leadership agrees to floor-crossing.

In a chit-chat with mediapersons in the Assembly lobbies, he claimed that YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy is in touch with the BJP top leadership.

“If our party leadership agrees, except Avinash Reddy, the other three are ready to jump the ship. But our party is not willing to encourage defection,” the Jammalamadugu MLA revealed.

Mentioning the YSRC drubbing in the elections, he said, “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is now looking for a reason to start his ‘Odarpu Yatra’ once again, and if fails to find any reason, he will create one.”

“Jagan has now realised that his party suffered defeat due to his sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila, and he is now trying to parley with her through their mother YS Vijayamma. However, he has been bluntly advised to join the Congress,” the BJP MLA said.