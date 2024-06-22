YSRCP's under construction central office demolished disregarding court orders: Jagan

AMARAVATI: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders.

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced around 5.30 am on Saturday.