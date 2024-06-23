Raise Andhra's interests in upcoming Parliament session: Naidu to MPs

VIJAYAWADA : Suggesting the party MPs to focus and prioritise the development and the interests of the State in the upcoming Session of the Parliament, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the MPs should stand as an inspiration for others.

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session from June 24, Naidu chaired the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at the party headquarters on Saturday and discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party in the Parliament Session. The meeting discussed in detail the issues to be raised on the floor of Parliament.

Naidu asked all the MPs to work hard to get the maximum amount of funds for the development of the State, for the projects to be launched and the schemes. Since the TDP has 16 members in the Lok Sabha, he wanted the MPs to keep the progress of the State in mind and strive hard to get the maximum amount of funds and developmental projects.

He asked them to focus on getting 10 top universities to the State, global-standard hospitals and a maximum number of industries to the State. The TDP chief is particular that each MP should have direct connection with a particular Ministry and coordinate with the same wing in the State too, which will help the State progress well and wanted the MPs to see to it that the Central funds are utilised properly.

Since the people’s capital city of Amaravati and the Polavaram project which is the lifeline of the State are on top of the agenda, all the MPs should focus mainly on these two along with the fulfilment of the promises made to the State during bifurcation. Informing the party MPs that roads were constructed on a large-scale under Employment Guarantee Scheme during the earlier TDP regime and houses too were built with the Central funds, he asked them to mainly focus on these two issues and get the maximum funds possible to the State. The MPs should keep in mind the national highways in the State linking with the other States, particularly initiate measures for completion of the Amaravati-Anantapur highway.