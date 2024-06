GUNTUR : A 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a shooting reported at a grocery store in Central Arkansas, USA. The deceased was identified as Dasari Gopi Krishna of Yajali village in Karlapalem mandal, Bapatla district.

While the incident took place on Friday, Gopi succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Sunday. The Arkansas State police have taken the shooter into custody and identified him as Travis Eugene Posey (44) of New Edinburg. He was also shot and sustained injuries that are regarded as non-life-threatening, said Mike Hagar, Cabinet Secretary of Arkansas Department of Public Safety in a statement.

According to reports reaching here, Gopi Krishna moved to the US eight months ago. He was working at a grocery store called Mad Butcher in Fordyce, a small town in Arkansas. CCTV footage shows the shooter entering the store and opening fire on Gopi Krishna who was at the billing counter. As the victim collapsed, the gunman jumped over the counter, picked something up from a shelf and fled.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Sunday. His family was shattered upon receiving the news.

The 32-year-old is survived by his wife and son. A pall of gloom descended Gopi Krishna’s village.

Govt to extend all help bring body home

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered condolences to the bereaved family.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Deeply saddened to learn that a young Dasari Gopi Krishna from Bapatla has succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Texas, USA. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them that the GoAP will extend every possible support to help bring him home. We firmly stand by the family and pray for them to find strength through this difficult time.”