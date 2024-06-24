Buddhist remains of third century found in Prakasam

VIJAYAWADA : Ancient Buddhist remains of the Ikshwaku period were found at Ramatirtham village in Chimakurthi mandal in Prakasam district, said archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr E Sivanagireddy.

As part of the ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’ campaign, Dr Reddy conducted a survey in Prakasam.

During the survey, he found a Buddhist symbol of a half lotus medallion on a limestone pillar datable to 3rd century Common Era (CE) in the premises of Sri Moksharamalingeswara temple. He said, “It was interesting to note that the limestone pillar of a Silamandepa (pillared pavilion) of a Buddhist Monastery was appropriated as Sivalinga re-carved with Brahma, Vishnu and Rudra parts in a square, octagonal, and round in shapes from the bottom to top during the Vengi Chalukyan Period (8th century CE) based in the stylistic features.” he appealed to the temple authorities to protect the sculptures bearing historical significance.