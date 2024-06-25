Andhra Cabinet gives nod to release white papers on 7 key issues

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden Cabinet meeting of the NDA government, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday, approved a slew of decisions.
The Council of Ministers decided that starting June 28, seven white papers pertaining to the Polavaram irrigation project, Amaravati, energy, environment (land, sand, mines), liquor, law and order, and State finances will be released. All the documents will be released by July 18. The aim of approving the release of the white papers was to “sensitise the people on the erratic approach of the previous government in dealing with key projects”.
Additionally, the Cabinet ratified the files cleared by the Chief Minister. Naidu had signed five crucial files, including conducting a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) exam, repealing the AP Land Titling Act, enhancing social security pensions to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000, initiative to conduct AP Skill Census and restoration of Anna Canteens.
Briefing mediapersons on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said Naidu directed the Ministers to release seven white papers to raise awareness among the people on the policies adopted by the previous government and highlight the failure of the systems in the State in the past five years.
Further, he said a total of 16,347 teacher posts, including 6,371 secondary grade teachers, 132 physical education teachers, 7,725 school assistants, 1,781 trained graduate teachers, 286 post-graduate teachers and 52 principal posts, will be filled through the Mega DSC.
“As promised, Naidu cleared the Mega DSC file first soon after taking charge. Subsequently, the Cabinet has approved the same. This clearly indicates the government’s commitment towards fulfilling the promises made to the people,” Parthasarathy remarked.
The process to conduct the exam will commence from July 1 and end by December 10. Naidu told the Cabinet that the DSC will be conducted on an annual basis to fill the vacant teacher posts.
As the previous government failed to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) every six months, lakhs of students suffered and thus the Cabinet on Monday decided to hold TET regularly, the Minister said.
On the decision to repeal the AP Land Titling Act, the Minister said the previous government’s decision to implement the Land Titling Act had sent shockwaves among all sections of people. “We have identified that the previous government unilaterally took the decision to bring in the legislation. Appointment of titling registration officers, with no proper knowledge, would have created unnecessary troubles to the people,” he added.
Stating that there is a vast difference between the Act proposed by the NITI Aayog and the legislation passed by the previous regime, Parthasarthy explained that the NDA government repealed the law as it is of the firm belief that Land Titling Act will totally throw Registration, Revenue and the Legal systems into disorder.
“We have also taken the decision to provide the opportunity to the owner of the land to get the original documents,” the Minister said.
Further, the Cabinet approved the decision to rename the social pension scheme as NTR Pension Bharosa scheme and to hike monthly pension for the elderly, widows, fishermen and others to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000. The move will benefit 66 lakh pensioners under 28 categories.
The annual burden on the exchequer has been pegged at over Rs 33,000 crore, Parthasarthy said and added that the revised pension along with the arrears for April, May and June, amounting to Rs 7,000, will be paid on July 1 at the doorstep of the pensioners by the Village/Ward Secretariat staff. Volunteers will not be involved in the process as the government is yet to take a call on how to utilise their services.
Additionally, it was decided that pensions for persons with disabilities will be increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000, while those who are totally disabled will get Rs 15,000 from the present Rs 5,000. The Minister said pensions for people suffering from kidney, liver and chronic diseases has been increased to Rs 10,000 from the present Rs 5,000, and will be disbursed through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).
The additional monthly burden on the exchequer due to the revision of the social security pension is pegged at Rs 819 crore and the total amount, including arrears, is estimated to be around Rs 4,408 crore per month.
Conducting Skill Census in the State was among the other decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting. The government felt it was necessary to have the details of skilled youth for the social and economic progress of any State or country. The Cabinet decided to complete the entire process in three to four months.
In view of the rise in drug abuse by youth, it was decided that a five-member Cabinet sub-committee will be formed to formulate an action plan for checking drug menace. Ministers of Education, Health, Home, Excise and Tribal Welfare will members of the committee, Parthasarathy said.
In order to formulate a proper procedure to impart quality education to the students from the primary level itself, the Chief Minister stressed the need for in-depth study of the current academic system both at the State and national-level and further asked the officials concerned to prepare for the same.
Further, the Council of Minister also approved the reopening of Anna Canteens to provide quality food for the poor at subsidised prices. Parthasarthy accused the previous YSRC government of closing the canteens due to its vengeful attitude and thus forcing the poor to go without food. The I&PR minister explained that 183 canteens will be revived immediately in phase one and another 20 canteens will be opened soon. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served to the poor at these canteens.
The appointment of Dammalapati Srinivas as the Advocate General was approved, and resignations of former advocate general S Sriram and additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy were accepted. Stating that sanitary works in all municipalities and panchayats will be launched soon as the monsoon has already begun, Parthasarthy said the Chief Minister directed the departments concerned to take preventive measures to check the spread of seasonal diseases. Steps will also be taken to repair roads in the State.