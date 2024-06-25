Andhra Cabinet gives nod to release white papers on 7 key issues

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden Cabinet meeting of the NDA government, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday, approved a slew of decisions.

The Council of Ministers decided that starting June 28, seven white papers pertaining to the Polavaram irrigation project, Amaravati, energy, environment (land, sand, mines), liquor, law and order, and State finances will be released. All the documents will be released by July 18. The aim of approving the release of the white papers was to “sensitise the people on the erratic approach of the previous government in dealing with key projects”.

Additionally, the Cabinet ratified the files cleared by the Chief Minister. Naidu had signed five crucial files, including conducting a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) exam, repealing the AP Land Titling Act, enhancing social security pensions to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000, initiative to conduct AP Skill Census and restoration of Anna Canteens.

Briefing mediapersons on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said Naidu directed the Ministers to release seven white papers to raise awareness among the people on the policies adopted by the previous government and highlight the failure of the systems in the State in the past five years.

Further, he said a total of 16,347 teacher posts, including 6,371 secondary grade teachers, 132 physical education teachers, 7,725 school assistants, 1,781 trained graduate teachers, 286 post-graduate teachers and 52 principal posts, will be filled through the Mega DSC.