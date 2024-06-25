Andhra minister Kollu pledges reforms in Excise, Mines departments

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra has said both the departments will be cleansed and the abundant mineral resources available in the State will be utilised for the welfare of people. Speaking to mediapersons after taking charge at the State Secretariat on Monday, Kollu said the TDP-led NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will provide good governance to the people.

Revealing that the government will come up with a new excise policy to ensure transparency, he said steps will be taken to curb the illegal transportation of sand and supply the construction material as per the needs of the people.

Expressing happiness over the allotment of key portfolios to him, Kollu vowed to discharge his responsibilities efficiently to ensure that the State exchequer gets more revenue. He made his first signature on the file related to the restoration of the lease to ONGC petroleum mining, which was kept pending from 2022. Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, MLAs and MLCs congratulated Kollu.