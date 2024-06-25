Andhra CM Naidu discusses Amaravati project revival with contractors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reportedly held talks with representatives of contractual companies who were previously awarded works for various projects in the Amaravati capital region.
It has been learnt that Naidu met the representatives of some of the construction companies at his Undavalli residence. As the government is keen on expediting the development works in Amaravati, the Chief Minister began the process to resume works, which were stalled by the previous YSRC government.
Though the TDP government had invited tenders for several projects in the capital region between 2014 and 2019, the works were suspended by the previous regime.
As the tender dates for the works have ended, the TDP-led NDA government is now focusing on the way forward with regard to building the capital city.
In fact, Naidu had visited Amaravati on June 20 and inspected various buildings, including the quarters for AIS officers, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and employees. He had blamed the previous YSRC government’s negligence for the pathetic condition of the projects.
The State government has reportedly sought a report from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) based on which a decision is likely to be taken on going ahead with the works in Amaravati. Earlier in the day, following the Cabinet meeting, Naidu advised his colleagues to put in sincere efforts for the development of the State and the welfare of the people, considering the overwhelming mandate the NDA has received.
According to sources, Naidu asked the Ministers, several of whom are new and first-time MLAs, to constitute teams and discharge their responsibilities efficiently. The Chief Minister has also reportedly instructed them to focus on a 100-day plan and get a grip on their respective departments. “As you have been given an opportunity to be a part of the Cabinet, you should take the advice of seniors in your districts while discharging duties,” Naidu is learnt to have told the Ministers.
Assembly session
The Andhra Pradesh State Assembly is likely to convene in the third week of July. The govt will table the full Budget and also pass a Bill to repeal the AP Land Titling Act