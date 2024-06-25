Andhra CM Naidu discusses Amaravati project revival with contractors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reportedly held talks with representatives of contractual companies who were previously awarded works for various projects in the Amaravati capital region.

It has been learnt that Naidu met the representatives of some of the construction companies at his Undavalli residence. As the government is keen on expediting the development works in Amaravati, the Chief Minister began the process to resume works, which were stalled by the previous YSRC government.

Though the TDP government had invited tenders for several projects in the capital region between 2014 and 2019, the works were suspended by the previous regime.

As the tender dates for the works have ended, the TDP-led NDA government is now focusing on the way forward with regard to building the capital city.

In fact, Naidu had visited Amaravati on June 20 and inspected various buildings, including the quarters for AIS officers, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and employees. He had blamed the previous YSRC government’s negligence for the pathetic condition of the projects.