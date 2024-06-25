Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan holds talks with Tollywood producers on industry issues

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held talks with representatives of Tollywood producers on Monday.

A delegation of leading producers, including Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt, Daggubati Suresh, DVV Danayya and Supriya Yarlagadda, met Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Vijayawada. Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh was also present.

Pawan Kalyan reportedly discussed the problems being faced by the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh.

The previous YSRC regime imposed certain restrictions on big budget movies by not allowing the producers to screen special shows or increase the ticket prices for the first couple of weeks of release, which led to friction between the film industry and the government.

Tollywood top actors, including Konidela Chiranjeevi, had to hold talks with the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve the issue.

Pawan Kalyan, who is fondly called as Power Star by his fans, himself is a leading actor, and the release of his movies too faced problems in the State. During his election campaign, Pawan Kalyan minced no words in criticising Jagan for creating problems to the Telugu film industry.

With the change in regime, the film industry is of the view that the problems will be resolved, and there will not be any problems in regard to conduct of film shootings in Andhra Pradesh and also release of new movies.