Vijayawada ensures drinking water quality amid rainy season risks

VIJAYAWADA: After collecting and testing around 600 water samples from various areas in Vijayawada, the quality of the drinking water was found to be within acceptable norms, informed Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana. He, along with MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, visited Rellis Colony on Pantakaluva Road in the city on Monday to directly address residents’ concerns about fresh water supply and its quality. He also stated that public health is the first priority of the government.

The Minister mentioned that due to the possibility of diarrhoea during the rainy season, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a review and the implementation of precautionary measures. He noted that 187 million litres per day (MLD) of water are being supplied to approximately 1.2 million people under Vijayawada Corporation.

“During the rainy season, there is a risk of sewage overflowing from drains and contaminating drinking water. To mitigate this risk, officials are advised to undertake a silt drive. There is also a potential danger from drinking water pipelines and open drainage pipelines being nearby, and precautionary measures are being taken to address this issue,” Narayana said.

He assured that once the underground drainage works in Vijayawada are complete, such problems will not arise. He stated that funds would be allocated soon to complete this work and that similar issues are being addressed in six other municipalities.