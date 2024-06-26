Leopard mauls 48-year-old woman to death in Nandyal district forest, Andhra

KURNOOL: A 48-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at Pacharla village in Sirivella mandal of Nandyal district. The tragic incident took place when Shaik Mehroon Bee ventured into the forest to collect firewood on Tuesday. She was a former Upa Sarpanch of Pacharla, a village situated in thick the Nallamala forest area under the Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve limits between Giddalur to Nandyal ghat road.

According to locals, Mehroon Bee went into the forest in the afternoon. When she did not return even by evening, her family members began looking for her in the forest. They found her body and noticed that it was severely mutilated. Afraid that the predator might be in the vicinity, they fled from the spot and returned with sticks and other weapons.

Forest officials rushed to the spot to receive the information and inspected the scene. They said that the leopard had inflicted wounds on the woman’s head, resulting in her death.

On June 23, another woman, identified as Shaik Bibi, a daily wage labourer, sustained injuries following an attack by a leopard.

Nandyal Forests Deputy Director Anurag Meena told TNIE that the two incidents took place inside the forest. In both the cases, the women travelled more than one-and-a-half kilometres from Pacharla and into the part of the forest which is a habitat for wild animals.

Though the surrounding areas of Pacharla village are restricted for humans, the locals go into the forest. Forest staff have also educated them about the presence of wild animals, he added.