'Nenu Badiki Pota' initiative aims for 100% student enrollment in Andhra's Bapatla

GUNTUR: The State government’s initiative, ‘Nenu Badiki Pota’, to identify school dropout children and out-of-school children, and to ensure 100% student enrolment is at full swing in Bapatla district.

Under the instructions of Samagra Shiksha, the programme is being held from June 13 to July 12, as per the proceedings issued. The main aim of the programme is to ensure that all children between 6 to 14 years of age group are enrolled in schools.

Speaking to TNIE, Bapatla District Education Officer (DEO) P Narayana Rao said that the major focus of the drive is to reduce the dropout rate and enrol all the school-going children by creating awareness on the importance of education.

The education department, in coordination with Samagra Shiksha, is conducting this programme. As part of this, village, mandal and district-level committees have been set up.

The village volunteers, parents committee members and other community leaders visit homes and identify children aged 6 to 14 years, who are not attending school.

He added that all relevant departments, including the education, Samagra Shiksha, Women and Child Welfare, Labour, Transport, MEPMA and local ward and village secretariats are collaborating on this initiative.

The officials are conducting education awareness campaigns as per the day-to-day programme issued by the Samagra Shiksha. They focus on ensuring all children within this age group are enrolled in school.

A detailed report of their enrollment efforts, using the prescribed proforma, is to be submitted by the officials by July 12.

The officials are also instructed to stress the enrollment of children and highlight the importance of educating girls.