YS Jagan in talks with DK Shivakumar to merge YSRC into Congress: BJP MLA

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Anaparthi BJP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy claimed to have reliable information that YSRC president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in discussions with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar about merging YSRC into Congress. Following YSRC’s defeat in the recent elections, Jagan is reportedly in a depressed state and struggling to lead his party, the MLA said.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in an Anti-Emergency meeting organised by the BJP on Tuesday, he said Jagan was disheartened after his party secured only 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats in the elections, shattering his ambitions of becoming the CM for a second term.

He opined that the merger could happen soon, with Jagan reportedly demanding that his sister Sharmila be sidelined from the party as a condition.

However, he expressed uncertainty about whether the Congress would agree to Jagan’s conditions. He also doubted the future of YSRC, questioning whether YSRC MPs would continue to support Jagan.