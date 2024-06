GUNTUR : Palnadu district police arrested YSRC leader and former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday in connection with the cases about the vandalisation of an electronic voting machine (EVM) and inciting violence during the elections. He was taken to the SP office and later produced before a court in Macherla.

The arrest comes after the High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the former legislator in the cases.

Pinnelli has been booked in four cases for allegedly vandalising an EVM and assaulting TDP agent Namburi Seshagiri Rao at a polling booth in Palvai Gate, Macherla district on May 13, the day of polling in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRC leader allegedly assaulted Rao when the latter prevented him from leaving the booth after damaging the equipment. Pinnelli was also accused of threatening a woman at the same polling station.

The day after polling, the politician and his supporters allegedly incited violence in Karampudi, during which a CI, identified as Narayanaswamy, was injured.

After a video of Pinnelli breaking the EVM went viral on social media platforms, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed officials to take legal action against him.