5-day week for Andhra Secretariat staff extended again

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended 5-day week for employees of AP Secretariat, Heads of Departments, corporations and other organisations having this facility earlier, and functioning in Amaravati capital region, by another year.

Working hours will be from 10 am to 5.30 pm. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Thursday.

As the 5-day week facility ended on June 27, the AP Secretariat Association urged the State government to extend it by another year.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had considered the request, and the order was issued extending the facility till June 27, 2025.

The AP Secretariat Association thanked the Chief Minister for extending the 5-day week by another year.